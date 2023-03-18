Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2559
The Grey Catbird Came Back Today!
Rained most of the day, so just had to get a couple of shots out of the back window. This Grey Catbird was very interested in the suet.
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
1
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8220
photos
184
followers
53
following
2552
2553
2554
2555
2556
2557
2558
2559
2803
2557
2855
2804
2558
2856
2805
2559
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th March 2023 9:41am
Tags
birds-rick365
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this cutie!
March 19th, 2023
