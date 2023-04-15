Sign up
Photo 2587
Baby Looks a Little Grumpy!
Looks like the baby Bald Eagle is a little grumpy. Think it might be because it's not being fed at the moment. Hopefully, mom will be flying in soon to bring the child a bite to eat.
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th April 2023 11:07am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
They are so different looking than the parents - you sure must have had the big lens to get this one!
April 16th, 2023
