Baby Looks a Little Grumpy! by rickster549
Photo 2587

Baby Looks a Little Grumpy!

Looks like the baby Bald Eagle is a little grumpy. Think it might be because it's not being fed at the moment. Hopefully, mom will be flying in soon to bring the child a bite to eat.
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details

Milanie ace
They are so different looking than the parents - you sure must have had the big lens to get this one!
April 16th, 2023  
