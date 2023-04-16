Previous
Thunderstorms in the Distance! by rickster549
Photo 2588

Thunderstorms in the Distance!

Slow day today, so pulled one from a couple of days ago. We had thunderstorms on one side of the pier and somewhat of a sunset on the other side. Fortunately, the storms were moving away and we stayed dry.
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Rick

@rickster549
Photo Details

Milanie ace
Those clouds and the tones are terrific!
April 17th, 2023  
