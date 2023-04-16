Sign up
Photo 2588
Thunderstorms in the Distance!
Slow day today, so pulled one from a couple of days ago. We had thunderstorms on one side of the pier and somewhat of a sunset on the other side. Fortunately, the storms were moving away and we stayed dry.
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
1
5
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
5
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th April 2023 7:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Milanie
ace
Those clouds and the tones are terrific!
April 17th, 2023
