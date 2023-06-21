Previous
Guess the Enemy Can Tell Where This Helicopter Resides!
Guess the Enemy Can Tell Where This Helicopter Resides!

Didn't know that the Navy helicopters were advertising their local football team. Jacksonville Jaguars. :-)
