Previous
Photo 2651
Sailboats!
Went to one of the parks where they have all of the sailboats docked. Would be interesting to know if any of these boats go out and how often.
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8497
photos
174
followers
53
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th June 2023 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
