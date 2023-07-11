Sign up
Photo 2665
Viceroy Butterfly!
Found this one today, and it would almost sit still between flaps. At least it was a slow flap, so I could get shots when the wings were down.
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
11th July 2023 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterflys-rick365
