The Storm is Coming! by rickster549
Photo 2664

The Storm is Coming!

Went to the beach this morning, thinking there was only a 10% chance of rain and within about 30 minutes after we got there, started hearing the rumbling of the thunder. So we decided we might better pack up and get to the car. Got to the car and I had to run back up to the walkway down to the beach with my camera to try to get some shots of the incoming storm. I got about 4 shots, and then the winds and rain started, so had to run back to the car. Good thing that I had brought my Publix plastic bag along to wrap the camera in, or it would have been soaked. I was pretty wet by time I got to the car, but saved the camera. :-)
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Rick

