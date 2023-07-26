Previous
Blue Heron Wading Around the Reeds! by rickster549
Blue Heron Wading Around the Reeds!

Saw this guy out there wading around the grass/reeds probably looking for a snack. Never saw it poke for anything, so guess it was either not hungry, or things were just swimming away, much too fast.
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Danette Thompson ace
Very nice
July 27th, 2023  
