Previous
Photo 2681
Osprey Watching Out!
Saw a couple of these guys hanging out over the water waiting for a fish to swim by. Again, I wasn't around when the dive took place. :-(
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8587
photos
172
followers
53
following
734% complete
View this month »
Views
3
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th July 2023 10:55am
Tags
birds-rick365
