Previous
Photo 2682
Can You See the Moth!
Didn't realize that it was going to blend in so much when I took the shot.
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
2
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
misc-rick365
*lynn
ace
My goodness, perfectly camouflaged! Nature is so amazing.
July 29th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Amazing that you spotted him - what a camouflage job.
July 29th, 2023
