Photo 2730
Flowers!
Trying to catch up. Not sure what has gotten me behind. Not sure what these are, but they are very pretty when they open. The only thing, you've just got to be around when they do open, as they don't seem to stay open very long.
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
0
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8737
photos
164
followers
51
following
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th September 2023 11:04am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flowers-rick365
