Previous
Photo 2773
One Spot of Fall Colors!
Found one spot with a couple of trees that actually had leaves that were changing colors.
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st November 2023 10:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
