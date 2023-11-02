Sign up
Previous
Photo 2774
Bluejay!
Finally got a shot of one of these guys. This one looks like it's head area is a little bare, but just couldn't get a good enough of a view to see for certain.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Views
4
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th October 2023 10:04am
Tags
birds-rick365
