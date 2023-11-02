Previous
Bluejay! by rickster549
Photo 2774

Bluejay!

Finally got a shot of one of these guys. This one looks like it's head area is a little bare, but just couldn't get a good enough of a view to see for certain.
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
760% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise