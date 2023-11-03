Previous
Goose Being Attacked! by rickster549
Photo 2775

Goose Being Attacked!

Not sure why the other geese didn't like this one, but they were really being mean and kept chasing this one away. It was almost like this one was walking on water.
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
760% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise