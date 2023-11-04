Previous
Must Have Been an Interesting Speech! by rickster549
Photo 2776

Must Have Been an Interesting Speech!

Something really had their attention, as they all seemed interested in what was out in front of them. The one in the back right was passing messages back to the back row.
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
760% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise