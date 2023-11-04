Sign up
Previous
Photo 2776
Must Have Been an Interesting Speech!
Something really had their attention, as they all seemed interested in what was out in front of them. The one in the back right was passing messages back to the back row.
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
7
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th November 2023 11:44am
Tags
misc-rick365
