Previous
Photo 2783
The Planes Were Flying!
Wasn't aware of an airshow around, but got this group of small planes flying down the river this afternoon.
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
photos
followers
following
Photo Details
Album
Overflow Pictures
Taken
11th November 2023 10:56am
Tags
misc-rick365
