Photo 2784
It Finally Quieted Down!
One more from the other day after the two had settled down. This one finally settled down and just seemed to be on watch.
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
4
2
2
Overflow Pictures
NIKON D750
8th November 2023 5:17pm
Tags
birds-rick365
Danette Thompson
ace
Fabulous light
November 13th, 2023
Mark
ace
Great shot.
November 13th, 2023
