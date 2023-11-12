Previous
It Finally Quieted Down! by rickster549
It Finally Quieted Down!

One more from the other day after the two had settled down. This one finally settled down and just seemed to be on watch.
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Danette Thompson ace
Fabulous light
November 13th, 2023  
Mark ace
Great shot.
November 13th, 2023  
