Photo 2785
Leaves Floating Down!
Well, not really. These were all caught up in the giant spider web. Not sure where the spider was, but that web has been there for quite a while.
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
11th November 2023 11:16am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
misc-rick365
Jane Pittenger
ace
Could have fooled me. Well seen and “caught”
November 14th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Love it
November 14th, 2023
*lynn
ace
Very cool!
November 14th, 2023
