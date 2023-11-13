Previous
Leaves Floating Down! by rickster549
Photo 2785

Leaves Floating Down!

Well, not really. These were all caught up in the giant spider web. Not sure where the spider was, but that web has been there for quite a while.
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
763% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Could have fooled me. Well seen and “caught”
November 14th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Love it
November 14th, 2023  
*lynn ace
Very cool!
November 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise