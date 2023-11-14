Previous
Egret Checking Out the Neighbor's Garage! by rickster549
Photo 2786

Egret Checking Out the Neighbor's Garage!

Well, maybe not. But I did think that it might wander into there and think it may have if a car hadn't pulled up into the driveway as I was trying to get the shot. I'll probably show what happened next on tomorrows photos.
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Danette Thompson ace
Love watching them hunt
November 15th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Great capture :)
November 15th, 2023  
