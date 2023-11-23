Sign up
Photo 2795
And These Were Up Before Thanksgiving!
Guess they just wanted to get a head start on the Christmas Season. Actually, there a quite a few of my neighbors that had theirs up before today.
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
NIKON D750
22nd November 2023 7:05pm
Milanie
ace
Not seeing much outside yet here, but I did get my tree up yesterday. My scheduling revolves around when the little one isn't here :)
November 24th, 2023
Diana
ace
Although a bit much, it looks lovely and is tastefully done. Lovely capture of all the lights.
November 24th, 2023
