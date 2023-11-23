Previous
And These Were Up Before Thanksgiving! by rickster549
And These Were Up Before Thanksgiving!

Guess they just wanted to get a head start on the Christmas Season. Actually, there a quite a few of my neighbors that had theirs up before today.
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Not seeing much outside yet here, but I did get my tree up yesterday. My scheduling revolves around when the little one isn't here :)
November 24th, 2023  
Diana ace
Although a bit much, it looks lovely and is tastefully done. Lovely capture of all the lights.
November 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
