Photo 2796
Snowy Egret And Reflection!
This Snowy was pretty obliging for getting a bunch of shots of it. Tried to move around to get some of the lighting better, but just wasn't working so well.
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
Rick
Photo Details
Album
Overflow Pictures
NIKON D750
24th November 2023 11:31am
View Info
Tags
birds-rick365
Barb
Really lovely!
November 25th, 2023
Milanie
Love the reflection and his markings.
November 25th, 2023
Diana
Great capture and reflection.
November 25th, 2023
