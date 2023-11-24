Previous
Snowy Egret And Reflection! by rickster549
Snowy Egret And Reflection!

This Snowy was pretty obliging for getting a bunch of shots of it. Tried to move around to get some of the lighting better, but just wasn't working so well.
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Barb ace
Really lovely!
November 25th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Love the reflection and his markings.
November 25th, 2023  
Diana ace
Great capture and reflection.
November 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
