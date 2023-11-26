Previous
Turtle on the Culvert! by rickster549
Turtle on the Culvert!

Saw this guy up on the culvert. Almost looked like it was stranded up there, but guess it was just doing it's yoga while up there in the sun.
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
He's a good size one
November 27th, 2023  
