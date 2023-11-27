Previous
Just Don't Look at the Head! by rickster549
Just Don't Look at the Head!

Got the Woodstork in flight. Was trying to sneak up on them to get a little closer shot, but they spotted me and away they went.
27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

Rick

gloria jones ace
Wow...Brilliant capture.
November 28th, 2023  
