A Little Crab Attacking the Jelly Fish! by rickster549
A Little Crab Attacking the Jelly Fish!

Found this guy coming up on the jelly fish. Wasn't sure if it was going to take a bite or not, but it gradually just crawled over the JF and then went on it's way. This crab is about the size of a half dollar coin, if anyone remembers those.
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Rick

Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Great nature shot.
November 29th, 2023  
