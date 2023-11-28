Sign up
Previous
Photo 2800
A Little Crab Attacking the Jelly Fish!
Found this guy coming up on the jelly fish. Wasn't sure if it was going to take a bite or not, but it gradually just crawled over the JF and then went on it's way. This crab is about the size of a half dollar coin, if anyone remembers those.
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th November 2023 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Great nature shot.
November 29th, 2023
