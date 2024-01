My Attemp at a Still-life Photo!

Didn't get out today, so tried to throw something together at the last minute for a shot today. Had to paint my closet after the shelf collapsed with all of the clothes on the hangars came tumbling down. It just ripped the shelf right off of the wall. Can't believe the way some of the builders put things together. They don't even try to attach things to a stud, just shoot it into the sheetrock. Ughhhhh!!!