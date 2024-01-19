Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2852
One More of the Camellia Flower!
Since the bloom was still fresh, thought I would try something else with it today. A macro shot with the water applied.
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9100
photos
170
followers
52
following
781% complete
View this month »
2845
2846
2847
2848
2849
2850
2851
2852
Latest from all albums
3096
2850
3149
3097
2851
3150
3098
2852
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
19th January 2024 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers-rick365
John Falconer
ace
Well done with the water.
January 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close