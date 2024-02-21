Previous
Shimmer on the River! by rickster549
Photo 2885

Shimmer on the River!

For Flash of Red February, 2024- Another clear day today and the water was shimmering all over out there. And it even shows up in the b & w version.
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Rick

