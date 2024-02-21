Sign up
Previous
Photo 2885
Shimmer on the River!
For Flash of Red February, 2024- Another clear day today and the water was shimmering all over out there. And it even shows up in the b & w version.
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Views
1
1
Overflow Pictures
NIKON D850
21st February 2024 11:04am
Public
misc-rick365
