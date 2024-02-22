Previous
Moonrise on the Other Side of Sunset! by rickster549
Moonrise on the Other Side of Sunset!

For Flash of Red February, 2024- While down for sunset, turned around and looked the opposite direction and saw the moon coming up just above the trees. Should have enlarged it a little bit so it would show up better. :-)
22nd February 2024

Rick

@rickster549
