Previous
Photo 2889
Osprey Fly-by!
Watched this one up in the tree and thought it was going to make a dive, but it just took off and flew around the end of the pier and left.
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
25th February 2024 1:59pm
Tags
birds-rick365
