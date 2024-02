Bald Eagle Came Back for the Evening!

Went to the eagles nest this afternoon before sunset. Nobody was home at first, but waited around for a little bit, and both of them flew in. Still not sure if there is a new one in the nest, but doesn't seem like they are sitting on it. It may be that there is a little one down in the nest, but just isn't big enough to be seen, at this time. Anyway, I'll keep checking for a while in hopes that a little head will be popping up.