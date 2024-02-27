Sign up
Previous
Photo 2891
Egret Stalking It's Prey!
One more of the Egret from yesterday, after it slipped by the turtle on the bank. Think this one is in it's mating feathers, so just need to find the nest.
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
26th February 2024 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Babs
ace
So elegant.
February 28th, 2024
amyK
ace
Wonderful capture
February 28th, 2024
Bill
Love those feathers. Nice crisp shot.
February 28th, 2024
