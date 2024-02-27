Previous
Egret Stalking It's Prey! by rickster549
Photo 2891

Egret Stalking It's Prey!

One more of the Egret from yesterday, after it slipped by the turtle on the bank. Think this one is in it's mating feathers, so just need to find the nest.
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
792% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
So elegant.
February 28th, 2024  
amyK ace
Wonderful capture
February 28th, 2024  
Bill
Love those feathers. Nice crisp shot.
February 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise