Previous
Osprey On The Nest! by rickster549
Photo 2892

Osprey On The Nest!

Not sure if this was the male of female, but it was singing out some sad songs. It may have been hungry and just waiting on the mate to bring in some lunch. Not sure about any babies at this time, but they should be coming soon.
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
792% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Nice shot
February 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise