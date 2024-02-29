Sign up
Previous
Photo 2893
Cardinal on the Feeder!
Just a shot out of the back window. Nice to see some of them around, now that I refilled the feeder. :-)
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
28th February 2024 11:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Joy's Focus
ace
Wish we had red cardinals here. Nice capture.
March 1st, 2024
