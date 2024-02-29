Previous
Cardinal on the Feeder! by rickster549
Cardinal on the Feeder!

Just a shot out of the back window. Nice to see some of them around, now that I refilled the feeder. :-)
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Joy's Focus ace
Wish we had red cardinals here. Nice capture.
March 1st, 2024  
