Previous
Photo 2895
Eagles Away From the Nest!
Not sure how far this is from the nest that I visit, but a lot of times when I go to the nest, and there is no one at home, I can go down to my sunset pier and look down the river and see the pair up in this old pine tree.
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
28th February 2024 10:01am
Tags
birds-rick365
