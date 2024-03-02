Previous
Eagles Away From the Nest! by rickster549
Eagles Away From the Nest!

Not sure how far this is from the nest that I visit, but a lot of times when I go to the nest, and there is no one at home, I can go down to my sunset pier and look down the river and see the pair up in this old pine tree.
2nd March 2024

Rick

@rickster549
