Previous
Photo 2915
Abandoned Sailboat!
Not sure what the cause of this sailboat going over was, but it's been laying there for quite a while. And from the looks of the sails, it's been there a long time.
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
20th March 2024 11:40am
Privacy
Public
Tags
misc-rick365
