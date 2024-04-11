Sign up
Previous
Photo 2935
Mr Cardinal Posed on the Tree Trunk!
This one had flitted around for quite a bit, and then it landed on the trunk and actually sat there for a few shots.
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
2
Fav's
1
Overflow Pictures
NIKON D850
10th April 2024 11:58am
Public
birds-rick365
