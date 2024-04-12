Sign up
Previous
Photo 2936
Cardinal Up on the Limb!
Hadn't been seeing these lately, but now it seems like I can't go out and not see them. But guess that's a good thing.
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
12th April 2024 12:51pm
Tags
birds-rick365
