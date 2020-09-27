Sign up
Photo 582
Doe a Deer..
A Fallow Doe Deer getting some air as it ran across in front of me at Burghley House Stamford today.
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Tags
theme-animals
Mariana Visser
Beautifully captured
September 27th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
What a shot!
September 27th, 2020
