That Monday Morning look by rjb71
A red stag at Bradgate Park today, looking a little unhappy but probably more to loosing out at the rut than worrying about Monday Mornings!
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Joan Robillard ace
Great capture.
October 15th, 2023  
Krista Marson ace
better luck next time, bucky!
October 15th, 2023  
George ace
Well captured.
October 15th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Great capture!
October 15th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Nicely captured
October 15th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Majestic!
October 15th, 2023  
