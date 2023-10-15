Sign up
Photo 656
That Monday Morning look
A red stag at Bradgate Park today, looking a little unhappy but probably more to loosing out at the rut than worrying about Monday Mornings!
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Photo Details
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Great capture.
October 15th, 2023
Krista Marson
ace
better luck next time, bucky!
October 15th, 2023
George
ace
Well captured.
October 15th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Great capture!
October 15th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Nicely captured
October 15th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Majestic!
October 15th, 2023
