Seal by rjb71
Seal

One of the resident seals at Orton Mere Peterborough. There have been a few about all year despite it being some 30 miles from the wash which is the nearest sea.
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
George ace
Great capture.
August 25th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Very far inland! A lovely shot .
August 25th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Very good
August 25th, 2023  
