Photo 655
Photo 655
Seal
One of the resident seals at Orton Mere Peterborough. There have been a few about all year despite it being some 30 miles from the wash which is the nearest sea.
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
3
1
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
George
ace
Great capture.
August 25th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Very far inland! A lovely shot .
August 25th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Very good
August 25th, 2023
