More Moon Madness

The Full Worm Moon crashing into the church of St Nicholas in Cottesmore Rutland
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Carole Sandford ace
Great timing! I hope it doesn’t damage that steeple 😜
March 7th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
What a fantastic capture!
March 7th, 2023  
