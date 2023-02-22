Sign up
Photo 652
Lady Charlotte Finch
This interesting sculpture is a memorial by sculptor Sir Francis Chantrey to Lady Charlotte Finch (d. 1813), who was a close friend of Queen Charlotte and served as governess to the children of George III.
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
1
3
Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
3002
photos
240
followers
98
following
Tags
bw-rjb
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful
February 22nd, 2023
