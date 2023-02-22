Previous
Lady Charlotte Finch by rjb71
Photo 652

Lady Charlotte Finch

This interesting sculpture is a memorial by sculptor Sir Francis Chantrey to Lady Charlotte Finch (d. 1813), who was a close friend of Queen Charlotte and served as governess to the children of George III.
22nd February 2023

Richard Brown

Beautiful
February 22nd, 2023  
