Photo 639
Platinum Jubilee
Normanton Church Rutland Water flood lit for the Platinum Jubilee. With the added bonus of the Crescent moon and quite possibly the calmest conditions I have ever come across at the church.
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
5
6
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2875
photos
263
followers
106
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
Optional Extras :)
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
1st June 2022 10:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Phil Howcroft
really beautiful
June 2nd, 2022
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇦🕊☮️
ace
Nicely captured!
June 2nd, 2022
Nada
ace
So surreal. Beautiful
June 2nd, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful as usual!
June 2nd, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Stunning!
June 2nd, 2022
