Platinum Jubilee by rjb71
Platinum Jubilee

Normanton Church Rutland Water flood lit for the Platinum Jubilee. With the added bonus of the Crescent moon and quite possibly the calmest conditions I have ever come across at the church.
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Phil Howcroft
really beautiful
June 2nd, 2022  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇦🕊☮️​ ace
Nicely captured!
June 2nd, 2022  
Nada ace
So surreal. Beautiful
June 2nd, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful as usual!
June 2nd, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Stunning!
June 2nd, 2022  
