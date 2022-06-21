Sign up
Photo 642
Summer solstice sunset
Bit tired now after being up for the sunrise! Shortly after I took this an Osprey dived into the water near the fence with an almighty splash! No photos but great to witness.
21st June 2022
21st Jun 22
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Milanie
ace
So pretty
June 21st, 2022
Elizabeth
ace
Beautiful sunset!
June 21st, 2022
Hazel
That's beautiful. Well balanced composition and lovely to look at.
June 21st, 2022
Lesley
ace
So very worth the early start.
June 21st, 2022
George
ace
Stunning. And sometimes it’s important to simply witness and appreciate the wonder of creation rather than take a photo of it.
June 21st, 2022
