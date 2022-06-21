Previous
Summer solstice sunset by rjb71
Summer solstice sunset

Bit tired now after being up for the sunrise! Shortly after I took this an Osprey dived into the water near the fence with an almighty splash! No photos but great to witness.
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Milanie
So pretty
June 21st, 2022  
Elizabeth
Beautiful sunset!
June 21st, 2022  
Hazel
That's beautiful. Well balanced composition and lovely to look at.
June 21st, 2022  
Lesley
So very worth the early start.
June 21st, 2022  
George
Stunning. And sometimes it’s important to simply witness and appreciate the wonder of creation rather than take a photo of it.
June 21st, 2022  
