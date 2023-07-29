Sign up
137 / 365
La Sila, Italy
Photo of the day... La Sila
Calabria, Italy
© Rob Falbo
La Sila is the name of the mountainous plateau and historic region located in Calabria, southern Italy. The Sila National Park is known to have the purest air in Europe.
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
italy
