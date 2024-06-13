Previous
Run ! by robfalbo
Photo 457

Run !

Photo of the day… Run !
New York State
© Rob Falbo

Why did the goose cross the road?
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
125% complete

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Lol, what a fun shot. I simply hope he made it on the other side!
June 13th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Yikes… a great shot!
June 13th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wow...He is on the run...great shot.
June 13th, 2024  
