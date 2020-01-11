Previous
Neutral setting - definitely not all max!! by robz
Photo 1108

Neutral setting - definitely not all max!!

This image shows the relationship between the inner and outer operculum (cap) of the Eucalypt bud. I'm sorry to have uploaded so many of these - but I found it fascinating that the two layers were so easily seen. I had never noticed this before...
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my third year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
this is magnificent!
this is magnificent!
January 10th, 2020  
