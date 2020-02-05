Previous
Not nibbled - yet.... by robz
The parrots love these - they especially like to take one bite out of each fig.....
Things are a bit hectic here at the moment - please excuse my lack of interaction. Hopefully things will calm down soon!
Many thanks Rob
Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
