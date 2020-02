Etienne's ground level POVs were just too good not have a go at! But he didn't really explain very well how he got down to that level. Well - I can tell you it's not easy!! After some rather strange contortions the easiest way seems to be: turn your back, bend right over and shoot from between your ankles......But it does really give you a nicely different perspective on the world. Many thanks for the idea Etienne @etienne - I love your creative mind!