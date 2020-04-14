Previous
Oh Dear, Oh Dear - I'm late, I'm late. by robz
Photo 1203

Oh Dear, Oh Dear - I'm late, I'm late.

Thank you to everybody who has posted such encouraging and kind comments on my crazy composite images. I really appreciate your patience with such madness - and it is a fun way to pass some time.
Thanks also to @etienne for giving us three starting images in the one WWYD challenge.
This is the link to the second one:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43424/here-is-the-second-starting-image-for-wwyd191
JackieR ace
So very imaginative
April 13th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Cool composite work- are any of the layers here yours or did you pull things off the internet? Your result fits the Alice in Wonderland story perfectly!
April 13th, 2020  
